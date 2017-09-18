New South Bend-area VA clinic set for opening

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A new Veterans Affairs Clinic for the South Bend area is set to start serving its first patients.

The $38 million clinic in Mishawaka is opening Monday after almost two years of construction. Officials say the new clinic will offer more outpatient services than the previous clinic in downtown South Bend, with the number of patients expected to grow from about 8,000 to 13,000 over the next two years.

Clinic associate director Jay Miller tells the South Bend Tribune the new clinic will eventually have about 160 employees, up from 35 at the old site.

The new clinic is holding an eligibility fair this week when military veterans can take tours and learn whether they qualify for VA.

