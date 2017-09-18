New name expected for Klipsch Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Central Indiana’s largest outdoor music venue could soon have a new sponsor name after nearly a year of not being paid for the naming rights.

The five-year sponsorship deal for Klipsch Music Center in Noblesville expired in October 2016. Klipsch CEO Paul Jacobs tells the Indianapolis Business Journal that continuing the sponsorship didn’t fit the Indianapolis-based speaker manufacturer’s future strategy.

Jacobs says he agreed to amphitheater owner Live Nation Entertainment’s request to not immediately change the venue’s name.

Live Nation has scheduled a Sept. 27 announcement at the amphitheater, but declined to discuss the topic.

The 24,000-person capacity amphitheater opened in 1989 as Deer Creek Music Center and was sponsored by Verizon for 10 years before Klipsch acquired the naming rights.

