Missing Shipshewana man may be in Fort Wayne

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) Police in LaGrange County are investigating the disappearance of a man from Shipshewana. His destination is unknown but recent information has led investigators to believe that he may be in Fort Wayne.

Kyle Anthony Edward Miller, 23, was last seen Saturday, September 16, at around 10:30 p.m. He’s 6’4”, 180 lbs., with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing shorts and a white t-shirt. Miller has tattoos on his left and right arms, chest, and forearms.

Miller suffers from bipolar disease and schizophrenia.

If you have any information on Kyle Miller, contact the Shipshewana Police Department by calling 260-768-4310 or the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department at 260-463-7491.