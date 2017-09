FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers had named former Indiana Wesleyan standout Will Hubertz as head boys basketball coach.

Hubertz, a Lafayette native, scored over 1,000 point in his college career at IWU where he was a four-year starter.

Hubertz takes over for J.J. Foster, who left Bishop Luers to become the head coach at South Side. Foster spent the past four seasons leading the Knights, going 19-8 last year with an appearance at 3A semi-state.