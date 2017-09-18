Kentucky’s Calipari in Fort Wayne to recruit North Side’s Brooks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – University of Kentucky head coach joined a long list of big time college basketball coaches to make their way to the Summit City to watch North Side junior Keion Brooks Jr. in person.

Calipari was at North Side for an open gym session Monday evening.

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, IU’s Archie Miller, and Purdue’s Matt Painter are among the college coaches that have made recent visits to By Hey Arena to recruit Brooks.

Brooks currently has offers from IU, Purdue, MSU, UCLA, and Kansas among many others.

The six-foot-seven Brooks is considered one of the top 20 players in the country for the class of 2019 according to many recruiting websites.