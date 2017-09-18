IPFW has enrollment drop ahead of split

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Enrollment at the Indiana University-Purdue University campus in Fort Wayne is down 13 percent this fall semester as the schools prepare to split into separate entities next year.

This fall’s enrollment of 10,414 students at IPFW is down almost 1,600 from a year ago and total class hours being taken has declined about 10 percent.

IPFW vice chancellor Carl Drummond tells the (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette that the upcoming Indiana-Purdue split is confusing for students and parents. He says it is difficult to quantify the split’s impact on enrollment.

Under the realignment taking effect in July 2018, Purdue will oversee the campus and most programs while IU will provide health science, nursing and social work degrees.

Drummond says the new Purdue University Fort Wayne will make student recruitment easier.

