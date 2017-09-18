Honda invests $267M, adds 300 jobs for Accord production

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Honda says it has invested $267 million and will add 300 jobs in central Ohio to support production of its revamped Honda Accord sedan for 2018.

Honda of America Mfg. Inc. said in a release Monday that the investment includes $220 million for new technologies and processes at its manufacturing plant in Marysville and $47 million at Honda’s nearby engine plant in Anna for production of the Accord’s new turbocharged engines.

The Japanese automaker also has added a new sub-assembly process for a unit to help power the new Accord Hybrid, which will return to production in Ohio.

The Accord has been produced at Honda’s Marysville plant since November 1982. Marysville is about 33 miles (53 kilometers) northwest of Columbus.

Honda currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America.

 

