H.O.P.E. For Animals is Positively Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Supporting pets and their families is what H.O.P.E For Animals is all about. The Fort Wayne veterinary clinic has been in operation since 2010. It is located at 1333 Maycrest Drive. “We offer low-cost spay and neuter as well as low-cost wellness services to pets not only in our community but anyone from outside our community as well,” said Allison Miller, H.O.P.E. director. “We turn no one away.”

Pet owner Wendy Walker decided to take her cat Simba and dog Elsa in for a wellness check. “The cost is extremely affordable,” said Walker. “And when you call they’re actually welcoming and nice and answered probably 100 of my questions.”

H.O.P.E stands for the Humane Organization for the Prevention of Euthanasia. It is the region’s only non-profit low-cost veterinary clinic. “We’ve done over 65,000 spay and neuter surgeries,” said Miller. “That’s the only true way to make sure that litters and litters of puppies and kittens aren’t ending up in our shelters homeless.”

Many volunteers help out at the clinic to supplement the work of staff members. “Whether it’s helping the animals recover after surgery or helping us do our surgical instrument packs, they do a lot. They may even do laundry or clean surgical instruments for us. On average we have about 8 to 10 hours a day of volunteer help just in surgery. So they come in here and get great experience learning how to care for these animals.”

To help pay for this care H.O.P.E. will hold its yearly Hip to Snip Fur-Ball Bash Saturday, September 23 from 6 to 11 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum. The fundraiser is exclusively for H.O.P.E. but the organization does partner with others. “So there’s actually a coalition here in Fort Wayne between Allen County Animal Care and Control, the Allen County SPCA and H.O.P.E. For Animals,” said Miller. “We work together as a team to make a difference on animal welfare in our community, not just reducing pet over-population but also making sure that pets have options for microchipping, for low-cost vaccinations, for financial assistance if they need it.”

For more on the organization and its fundraiser go to the H.O.P.E For Animals website.