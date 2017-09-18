FWAHA hosts first-ever high school hockey media day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Amateur Hockey Association held its first here High School Hockey Media Day on Monday night at SportONE/Parkview Icehouse as the prep hockey season nears here in the Summit City.

The first season for the FWAHA will feature six teams: Bishop Dwenger Saints; Carroll Chargers; Fort Wayne Bruins; Homestead Spartans; Leo Lions; and Summit City Panthers.

Bishop Dwenger is coming off a 2A state title last season, while the 2017-18 season begins this coming Saturday!