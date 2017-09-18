Boy, 16, killed in crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 13-year-old boy was badly hurt in a single vehicle crash in Kosciusko County midday Sunday.

Police and medics were called around 1 p.m. Sunday to a stretch of S.R. 650 North near C.R. 700 West just north of Atwood on a report of a vehicle crash there. Crews arrived to find a 1994 GMC Jimmy crashed off the roadway, its body separated from its frame.

According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department report, the Jimmy had been eastbound on C.R. 650 when it veered off the roadway. Its operator then over-corrected the small SUV and it sped back across the road and then rolled into a field.

The driver – 16-year-old Cameron A. Scarberry of Etna Green – was found dead in the Jimmy. A passenger in the vehicle – 13-year-old Jared Scarberry of Etna Green – suffered multiple injuries and was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital in stable condition.

The crash is still currently under investigation.