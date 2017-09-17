Woman critically hurt in overnight stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a stabbing that left one woman in critical condition Sunday morning.

Police were called about a woman with stab wounds being driven to a hospital around 2:08 a.m.

Officers met the victim there, where hospital staff told police the woman was in critical condition.

According to police, detectives are not sure where the stabbing happened and are trying to locate anyone with information.

Anyone who knows anything about the incident is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201.

The incident is under investigation.