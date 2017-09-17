Shooting in Marion leaves man critically hurt

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Law enforcement in Marion are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Sunday, according to a statement from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

Grant County Sheriff’s Department Spokesman Lt. Shelby Taylor said officers were dispatched around 4:20 p.m. to an area near Colonia Park Drive and Home Avenue for a reported shooting.

Taylor said officers arrived and found a man who was shot in the left leg. Police said a man was seen running westbound from the area but no suspects have been identified.

Taylor said police also have yet to identify the victim.

The victim was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Department or the Grant County Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-8477.