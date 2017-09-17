Motorcycle ride to help 10-year-old’s Leukemia battle

FORT WAYNE, Ind .(WANE) A motorcycle ride, organized by firefighters will help a 10-year-old’s Leukemia’s battle.

The Washington Township Fire Department is hosting the event, benefiting Devin, who was diagnosed with T-Cell Leukemia in August, 2015. He eventually recovered from the diagnosis, but the cancer returned in July, 2017.

The ride will help support Devin and his family.

The event is set for September 30, at 9:00 a.m.

For more information, watch the First News Sunday interview above or visit the event’s website fight4devin.com.