COESSE, Ind. (WANE) – Westbound U.S. 30 is closed in Whitley County due to a crash involving a motorcycle.

Emergency crews have closed the westbound lanes near County Road 600 East.

The crash was reported at 10:01 p.m. Sunday.

Police on scene confirmed to NewsChannel 15 Overnight Reporter Michael Kuhn that one person died and at least one other person was hurt.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.