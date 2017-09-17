Many angry with poor condition of 100 transported shelter dogs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A group of around 100 shelter dogs arrived in Fort Wayne late last night from Texas, but how those dogs got here – in a box truck, in a 30-plus hour trip… has a lot of people angry.

The Rescue the Animals (RTA) shelter in Abilene, Texas needed to free up some space to host animals affected by the hurricane. So they transported the dogs they had before the flooding to Fort Wayne in coordination with the Fort Wayne animal rescue organization G.R.R.O.W.L.

Many of the volunteers were displeased with the condition of the dogs when they arrived. Vet tech Melissa Saylor made her feelings clear.

“I’m real angry,” she said. “I’m real upset. Six of the dogs were taken away immediately by the Sheriff’s department to get emergency medical attention, meaning their lives were in imminent danger.”

While no one liked to see the dogs vomiting or losing consciousness, most the volunteers were glad to have the dogs here.

“That’s to be expected with the long 32 hour drive,” said volunteer Joshua Braden. “These dogs are happy. They’re getting loving, getting cared and getting done what they needed to be done.”

They hope in the future, these transports are conducted with much better consideration for the health of the dogs.

The Allen County Sheriff’s office is conducting an investigation on the transport. We reached out to both organizations involved in the bring of animals to Fort Wayne, but were unable to reach any representatives.