TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Mike Glennon isn’t looking over his shoulder at Mitchell Trubisky.

The Chicago quarterback said after Sunday’s 29-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that he doesn’t feel he’s on the verge of losing his starting job to the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft.

“There’s been no communication of that, so there is no reason to worry,” said Glennon, who was coming off a solid, if not spectacular performance in the Bears’ 23-17 season-opening loss to defending NFC champion Atlanta.