Driver suffers burns after fiery crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Emergency crews responded to a crash Saturday involving an SUV that burst into flames after hitting a utility pole.

Details provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department are limited, but according to an accident investigation news release, the driver of a a vehicle heading south on CR 31 told police an SUV coming the other direction sideswiped her.

The driver of the SUV lost control and went off the road and hit a utility pole causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

When emergency crews got to the scene, the SUV was engulfed in flames.

Lindsay E. Hirchak of Auburn suffered lacerations to her face and burns. The other driver was not injured.

Jackson Township EMS, Indiana State Police and DeKalb EMS assisted at the scene.

