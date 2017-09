FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An art crawl will have artists scattered around downtown Fort Wayne.

The Art This Way event is set for September 23, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Five artists: Jared Applegate, Terry Ratliff, Theoplis Smith, Kay Allday and Frank Louis Allen will be create their art live, in five downtown locations. Live music and food will also be offered.

Tickets are $25 a piece.

For more information visit the downtown website.