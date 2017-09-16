Two-EE’s Winery named ‘America’s Best Tasting Room’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When you hear the phrase “America’s Best Tasting Room,” you may think of wineries in California or Oregon. But, one local winery has proved that you don’t have to travel far to get that kind of experience. According to a USATODAY, “America’s Best Tasting Room” belongs to Two-EE’s Winery in Huntington.

Two-EE’s Winery was opened in 2013 by Eric and Emily Harris. Over the past few years, they’ve received numerous awards from places like the Indy International Wine Competition. But, this award is different. The “America’s Best Tasting Room” award is the result of a USATODAY 10Best poll. A panel of experts selected 20 wineries for readers to vote on. Two-EE’s Winery came out on top with the popular vote, quite a feat considering the other wineries that made the top ten were all from states more traditionally associated with wine, like California and Oregon. But, according to Two-EE’s owner Eric Harris, it should not be a surprise to see Indiana on that list.

Indiana has a very rich wine history. In fact, the very first successful commercial vineyard in the entire United States was planted in Indiana.

So, what set Two-EE’s apart from their competition in the USATODAY 10Best poll? Anna Schnurr, part of the tasting room staff at the winery, says that it’s all about the experience.

Our tasting room staff works pretty tirelessly to make sure each customer has the best possible experience they can… they do their best to be knowledgeable about wine and wine-making and the process.

Harris says he plans to continue the momentum in the years ahead by expanding winery events and live music, along with venturing into some hard cider offerings.

Two-EE’s Winery is located off of US-24 in Huntington. The tasting room is open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.