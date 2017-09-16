Snider rips Homestead in Indy, controls SAC race

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Snider and Homestead clashed in Indianapolis Saturday for the Lucas Oil Stadium Showcase.

Both teams were undefeated and both teams tied for first in the SAC heading into the contest.

But that changed.

Snider senior running back Christian Covington ran for nearly 200 yards and hit the endzone five times in Snider’s thunderous and eye-opening victory over Homestead, 52-31.

Homestead quarterback Jiya Wright scored four rushing touchdowns for the Spartans.

6A No. 3 Snider (5-0, 5-0 SAC) will host Wayne Friday and Homestead (4-1, 4-1 SAC) will play at North Side.

Tonight at 11 p.m., watch Andy McDonnell’s highlights and post game reaction from Indy.