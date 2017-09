FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the temperatures drop, many of us find ourselves turning the ovens on. But we don’t always have time to cook the comforting treats we crave. That’s where companies like Rolling Pin Bakehouse come in. They’re located in Roanoke. Simply place an order, drive by and pick it up.

Natalie Warner, from Rolling Pin joined First News for some tips.

To place an order, click here.