Out of the Darkness Walk to unite those who have been affected by suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. It’s recognized as a time to share resources and stories in an effort to shed light on the topic.

Like many other mental health conditions, suicide can affect anyone regardless of age, gender or background, making it a complex public health issue.

DeAnna Vorndran joined First News Saturday to talk about with us what people in Fort Wayne are doing. The Out of the Darkness walk is coming up in October.

It happens in hundreds of cities across the country, giving people the courage to open up about their own struggle or loss, and the platform to change our culture’s approach to mental health.

The Out of the Darkness Walks are proof that when people work together they can make big changes in the world. They are AFSP’s largest fundraiser, they produce millions for suicide prevention programs, unite those who have been affected by suicide, and create communities that are smart about mental health.

AFSP is the leader in the fight against suicide. They fund research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquarted in New York, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states.

Join a quarter of a million people from hundreds of cities across all 50 states to raise awareness and funds that will save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide. Fort Wayne’s Out of the Darkness walk is October 1st at Headwaters Park East. Check in/registration starts at noon and the walk starts at 2:00 p.m.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline if you are struggling.

More info can be found here.