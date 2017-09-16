London subway blast: British police say armed officers searching home in suburb, evacuating neighbors as precaution

LONDON (AP) — British police say armed officers searching home in suburb, evacuating neighbors as precaution.

London’s police commissioner has already called on the public to be vigilant while Britain remains on high alert after a blast on a subway in the capital.

Cressida Dick says that authorities are making “some very considerable progress” in the investigation into the partial explosion of a bomb on a packed Tube train during the Friday morning rush hour. More than two dozen people were injured.

Dick said that intelligence agencies and the government are helping police “in every way they can.” She said that “London is carrying on. Carry on with your business but be alert, don’t be alarmed but make sure you tell us anything that worries you.”

Britain’s terror threat level was raised to “critical,” meaning that authorities believe an attack is imminent.

British officials held an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss the terror threat facing the country after the incident. Home Secretary Amber Rudd chaired the Saturday session, which included ministers and senior police. She was due to be briefed on the morning arrest of an 18-year-old man suspected of a role in the partial detonation of a device on a subway train at Parsons Green station that injured 29 people. The man was arrested in the port of Dover, where ferries link Britain and France.

Officials have left the terrorist threat level at “critical,” suggesting that other suspects in the bombing are still at large.

Hundreds of troops have been deployed at public sites throughout Britain to beef up security.

British police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the attack. Police say the he was arrested by Kent police in the port area of Dover on the English Channel. Deputy Assistant Police Commissioner Neil Basu says that it’s a “significant arrest.” He said the investigation is ongoing and the terror threat level remains at “critical.”