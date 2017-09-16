Indianapolis Colts to move training camp to Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have announced that the team’s training camp will move to an Indianapolis suburb for the next decade.

The Indianapolis Star reports the Colts will pay Westfield $653,000 over the next 10 years to use the Grand Park Events Center. The team will pay a $123,000 fee up front to get the park ready and then $53,000 in payments annually.

The team will use the 370,000-square-foot center and four outdoor fields from July 22 to Aug. 18.

Todd Burton is Mayor Andy Cook’s chief of staff. He says the city hopes to capitalize on the Colts brand as thousands of football fans are expected to flock to the park every summer.

The city expects to make around $190,000 a year from parking, food and beverage sales.

