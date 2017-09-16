Do you have an emergency plan for a disaster situation?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Many people, don’t have a plan for what to do when disaster strikes. Planning ahead for emergency situations can help you and your family stay safe.

In order to help, the Allen County Safety Fair is at your service. Peggy Puzzello joined First News for the details.

The Safety Fair is on September 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Jefferson Pointe movie theater.

This free event is family friendly, educational and fun. You can find free safety demos, giveaways hand son activities for kids.