Crown Audio closing in Elkhart; 115 jobs affected

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana factory that makes various audio devices will close over several months, affecting 115 workers.

Crown Audio in Elkhart is a division of Harman Professional. Marc Kellom, who leads the site, says the division has been facing “some serious business challenges” in the U.S. and overseas.

Kellom tells The Elkhart Truth that employees were notified Tuesday. Some could get a chance to work at Harman sites in Los Angeles or Dallas. Some might not be affected until next June. Severances will be offered.

The Elkhart plant was family-owned from 1947 to 2001.

