Block party focuses on skate park, indoor park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Indoor went outdoors Saturday to host a block party and competition.

A skateboard competition and block party was held in conjunction with the 3rd Annual Action Sports and Music Festival.

The top three riders at the contest could win $500 cash.

The Fall Bash Block Party featured DJs, a pro BMX demonstration, a BMX bike raffle and a 50/50 prize.

Fourth Street was closed at Lawton Park and the skate park for the event. Ramps were set up in the street for the BMX events.

Money raised will help support The Fort Wayne Indoor located on East State Boulevard near Hobson Road.

“This is kind of our way to say we’re going to be open this winter,” said Rich Hoppe, co-owner of Fort Wayne Indoor Skate Park. “Come on out and have some fun with us.”

Hoppe said the indoor park is becoming more popular and they are trying to get more people interested. Hoppe mentioned that many of the sports they cater to are now Olympic events and can be seen during the Summer Games in 2020.