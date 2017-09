FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Fort Wayne Urban League Run/Walk was held Saturday.

The run or walk 5K starts and ends at the Urban League on Hanna Street. The urban course winded its way through the Renaissance Pointe neighborhood.

Afterwards, participants could enjoy music, food, and bounce houses.

The annual event raises money for various programs at the Urban League.

Around 200 people ran in the race.