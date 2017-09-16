Annual 22K raises awareness about veteran suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the third straight year, a large group of people met at a barbecue joint on West Jefferson Boulevard to raise awareness about veteran suicide.

The 3rd Annual Fort Wayne 22K is symbolic in name… based on a statistic that 22 veterans take their own lives every day in the United States.

The event starts and ends at RedRok BBQ, 2701 West Jefferson Blvd., where participants in the walk, run, or hike event can also enjoy live bands, food, and spend money on a silent auction.

The event helps connect veterans to people in the community that can help – or make them feel like a part of family.