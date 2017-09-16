9/15 GOTW Extended Highlights and Interviews: Leo at East Noble

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Seventy-six seconds. That’s the total amount of time that Leo had trailed this season – yet they were 2-2.

The Lions finished better and beat East Noble in the Highlight Zone Game of the Week, 35-21.

Leo lost in the final moments to Angola and then just last week fell to New Haven in overtime. They are now 3-2 on the year – and the Knights are also 3-2.

Junior running back Alex Wertman carried the ball 32 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback AJ Restivo also score two touchdowns on the night.

Knights QB Andrew McCormisk finished 23-of-38 for 203 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also had 17 rushes for 57 yards. Griffen Dafforn-Koebler scored two touchdowns on the ground.

Leo faces Bellmont next while East Noble takes on Norwell.