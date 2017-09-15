Woman critically hurt after motorcycle crash on Main Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was critically hurt after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Main Street and Leesburg Road early Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m.

The intersection of Main Street and Leesburg Road is closed while police investigate.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist was north on Main Street and lost control for an unknown reason. The motorcycle came to a stop on a curb and a large pool of blood was near the bike.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital in critical condition.

FWPD Spokesman Sgt. Jim Seay said the woman was not wearing a helmet.

Investigators talked with a person who was riding a bicycle in the area and came upon the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Seay.

The crash is under investigation.