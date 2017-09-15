More cracks in concrete at Ohio nuclear plant prompt repairs

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (AP) — Workers will spend several weeks repairing cracks in an Ohio nuclear plant’s concrete walls that protect its reactor.

FirstEnergy Corp. says its Davis-Besse nuclear plant along Lake Erie near Toledo will continue to operate during the work this fall.

Workers will remove and replace concrete in the areas where the cracks are located.

The utility and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission both say consultants have determined that the cracks have not weakened the concrete shield building.

The first cracks were found in the plant’s concrete shell in 2011. Plant operators have said the problem traces back to a 1978 blizzard that likely pushed moisture into the concrete.

FirstEnergy waterproofed the building and stepped up inspections, but it believes there is still water within the concrete causing the cracks to grow.

