Micro-chipping reunites families, available at Walk for Animals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local family searched for a full year after their cat Chitter ran away. Three years later, they had lost hope. The family was reunited with their cat thanks to a microchip.

“They were so antsy,” Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Spokesperson Holly Pasquinelli said. “So excited. They were bouncing off the walls talking about how much they missed her. Her birthday was still on their calendar.”

Dolly’s family went through exactly what Chitter the cat’s family went through. The Chihuahua ran away from home a year and a half ago.

“Dolly in the video [posted on FWACC’s Facebook page] you can see she’s so excited to see her family who she hadn’t seen in a year and a half,” Pasquinelli said.

Both families and pets were reunited all because of a simple scan.

“It all goes back to micro-chipping,” Pasquinelli said. “It’s a simple process.”

A microchip is easily inserted into the pet, and carries their owner’s information. So, when the microchip is scanned a computer will pop up exactly who to contact. All animals who come to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control get micro-chipped if they aren’t already. They offer it for $15.

Even when the shelter is closed this Sunday you can get it done.

“For the first time ever, it’s our 30th Walk for Animals, we’re offering micro-chipping,” Pasquinelli said.

FWACC’s Walk for Animals will be Sunday at Franke park from 10:30 until 1 p.m. All the money goes to the shelter’s education program which educates the public, among other things, about micro-chipping. You can get your pet micro-chipped at the event for $15.

If you haven’t registered for the walk yet, you can do so the day of the event. It will cost $25. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the walk starts at noon.