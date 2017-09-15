Man struck by car, critically hurt

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man was critically hurt after he was struck by a vehicle as he walked along an Auburn road early Friday.

Auburn Police and medics were called around 5:30 a.m. to the 4200 block of C.R. 35 on Auburn’s northeast side on a report of a pedestrian accident there. Officers arrived to find 33-year-old Brandon W. Craven down and unconscious, suffering from “multiple injuries,” according to Auburn Police.

Craven was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine whether Craven was walking in the roadway or if he walked in front of the 2006 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 19-year-old Ariel Lynn Smith of Kendallville. Police noted in a news release that they are investigating “alcohol impairment on the part of Craven.”

It was dark at the time of the crash and there are no streetlights in the area, according to police.

Smith was not hurt in the incident.

Indiana State Police were called to the scene to reconstruct the crash, Auburn Police said. County Road 35 between Wesley Road and Morningstar Road was closed for approximately three hours.