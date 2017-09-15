Johnny Appleseed Festival offers a “bushel” of family fun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of thousands of people will visit Fort Wayne this weekend for the 43rd Johnny Appleseed Festival. The 1800’s era event immerses attendees in the pioneer culture, celebrating the life and times of John Chapman, better known as Johnny Appleseed.

Once again, the festival will be filled with a variety of craft and antique booths, a farmer’s market, and demonstrations on things like weaving, pottery, woodcarving, and more. There will also be a children’s area with face-painting, pioneer rides, a straw maze, and many other activities.

Of course, you can’t talk about the Johnny Appleseed Festival without talking about the food. There will be 43 different food vendors for the 43rd event this year, offering everything from chicken and dumplings to cornbread, pumpkin pie, fudge, apple cider, caramel apples, and apple dumplings.

The Johnny Appleseed Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free for all ages, but parking at the Memorial Coliseum will cost you $5. Free parking is available at IPFW and Concordia High School with shuttle service to Johnny Appleseed Park.