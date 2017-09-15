FWPD: Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police found a body in a grassy area late Thursday night after reports of gunshots.

Police were initially called shortly before midnight after several 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the 3300 block of Winter Street.

FWPD Spokesman Officer Chris Felton said officers were patrolling the area when a woman pointed out a man’s body near an alley.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead.

A few minutes later police were notified by a downtown hospital that a person who had been shot was dropped off at the emergency room. That person was reported in critical condition, according to Felton. Police do not know who dropped off the man at the hospital.

Felton said detectives learned both individuals were involved in the same incident but its unclear what led to the shooting.

Police do not know if both men were shot by the same person (or persons) or if they might have shot each other. It’s also unclear if the two men know each other.

Felton said crime scene technicians were gathering any possible evidence on Winter Street, but as of early Friday morning it’s unclear if they found a weapon.

Detectives interviewed potential witnesses and talked with neighbors in the area of where the man’s body was found.

Police do have any suspect information and are not sure if a suspect remains at-large.

The name of the deceased individual has not been released pending an autopsy by the Allen County Coroner’s Officer.