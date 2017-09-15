Algae bloom forces closure of Hurshtown Reservoir

By Published:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An algae bloom has developed in Hurshtown Reservoir and city of Fort Wayne officials have closed the area to boaters and swimmers.

The Hurshtown Reservoir is shown. (Google Maps)

In a news release Friday, the city said an algae bloom was observed at the reservoir late Thursday. In response, the City Utilities-owned water body just north of Grabill was closed to people, pets and watercraft.

Everclear Aquatic Management Services has been contracted to treat and break-up the bloom, which can produce a chemical that could cause health issues such as a rash, skin and eye irritation, and gastrointestinal upset.

The fenced-in reservoir has been secured and will remain closed to recreational users, the city said. It’s not know how long the reservoir will be closed to recreational users.

Related Posts