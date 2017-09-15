9/15 Highlight Zone – Week Five

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo used a strong ground game to pound its was to a 35-21 win over 4A no. 19 East Noble in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” in week five.

Alex Werman led the Leo attack with 32 carries for 138 yards and 2 TDs. East Noble’s Andrew McCormick was 23-for-38 passing for 186 yards and a TD while also rushing for a team-best 58 yards.

Leo improves to 3-2 on the season and 2-1 in NE8 play while East Noble falls to 3-2 and 2-1.

4A no. 4 New Haven improved to 5-0 with a 39-6 win over visiting Norwell. Stephen Owens rushed 11 times for 111 yards and 2 TDs to pace the Bulldogs. Daryce Jackson snagged two of Tim Jordan’s three TD passes, as Jackson wound up with 5 receptions for 101 yards. Eli Riley’s 20-yard rushing TD in the the fourth quarter was Norwell’s lone score. New Haven improves to 5-0 on the season and 3-0 in the NE8.

Columbia City is also 3-0 in NE8 play as the Eagles topped DeKalb 14-6. Max Bedwell hit Noah Judd for a 77-yard TD in the fourth quarter to give the Eagles a 7-6 lead. Jacob Bolt added a 2-yard TD later in the fourth to seal it. Landon Miller had 5 carries for 11 yards and DeKalb’s lone TD.

Huntington North made it interesting, but Bellmont hung on to earn their second-straight win by beating the Vikings 21-18 at Bob Worthman Stadium. Colin Mills would score a short rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to up Bellmont’s lead to 21-10, but Austin Spahr would hit Deven Newcomb for an 18-yard score to cut it to 21-18. However, the Braves would run out the clock to seal the win to improve to 2-3 on the season.

In the most-anticipated SAC contest of the night it was Carroll edging 4A no. 7 Bishop Dwenger 28-24 at Zollner Stadium. Jack Miguel led Carroll by going 23-of-43 passing for 271 yards and 3 TDs in the air and a rushing TD to boot. Justin Becker had 7 receptions for 107 yards and a TD. Dwenger was led by Chip Clark with 17 carries for 129 yards and a score.

At Spuller Stadium it was 3A no. 10 Concordia and quarterback Jake Byrd putting on a show in a 47-21 win over Northrop. Byrd was 15-of-33 passing for 380 yards and 4 TDs while Kamari Anderson-Drew hauled in 4 receptions for 145 yards and 2 scores. Marcus Morrow rushed 21 times for 159 yards and 3 TDs for the Cadets. Tyler Clibon led Northrop with 3 receptions for 113 yards and a score.

Bishop Luers snapped a two-game losing streak with a 34-14 win over North Side at Chambers Field. Ty Hambright was huge for the Knights, rushing 15 times for 119 yards while adding 3 receptions for 98 yards and 3 total touchdowns. Jordan Presley added 10 carries for 133 yards and a TD for Luers. Ethan Williams paced North Side with 26 carries for 196 yards and a rushing score while also catching a touchdown pass.

Fans at Wayne Stadium saw the Generals improve to 3-2 on the year with a 41-20 win over South Side. Devonair Kelsaw rushed 12 times for 106 yards and 2 TDs to lead the Generals. South Side quarterback Mikale Stephenson was 14-of-29 for 274 yards and 3 TDs, with 4 passes and 131 yards and 2 scores going to Everrett Merritt.

4A no. 10 just cracked the A.P. top 10 this week and there’s no reason the Hornets shouldn’t stay there after a 51-13 win over NECC foe Lakeland. The Hornets are now 5-0 on the season and lead the NECC big division with a 2-0 mark in conference play with wins over the Lakers and East Noble.

1A no. 4 Churubusco looked every bit the part of a state title contended up at Prairie Heights as the Eagles earned a 49-0 win. Tom Richards threw for 3 TDs to lead Busco while Nathaniel Keener added 18 carries for 127 yards and 3 TDs. Busco is now 5-0 overall and 2-0 in NECC small division play.

Up in Butler 1A no. 17 Eastside put on an impressive performance with a 24-0 win over Garrett. Caleb Ballentine was 19-for-28 passing for 258 yards and 2 TDs and also ran in a score for the Blazers. Garrett was led by Joel Mix with 32 carries for 141 yards.

Down in Poneto Southern Wells scored first, but it was 2A no. 2 Woodlan pulling away from the Raiders 43-7. Mason Huffman put the Raiders on the board in the first quarter with a rushing touchdown – he finished with 21 carries for 97 yards. Jack Rhoades led Woodlan with 13 carries for 102 yards and 3 TDs. Justin Durkes was 10-of-19 passing for 216 yards and 2 TDs while Amarion Hicks had 3 carries for 92 yards and a score. Ah’Lan Howard added 4 receptions for 109 yards for the Warriors.

Fans at Minnich Field saw 1A no. 20 Adams Central take down Heritage 49-14 behind a big night from Logan Macklin. Macklin racked up 4 total TDs – 2 rushing, 1 receiving, and 1 punt return for a score. Macklin finished with 5 carries for 122 yards while teammate Drew Schultz rushed 10 times for 102 yards and 2 TDs. Hunter Brandtmueller led Heritage with 11 carries for 77 yards and a TD.

1A no. 12 Southwood earned a rivalry win in TRC play with a 63-21 win on the road a Wabash. Carson Blair threw a TD pass to Matthew Nose and later ran one in to give Southwood an early 14-0 lead and the Knights never looked back. Southwood is now 4-1 on the season.

In another TRC game featuring a ranked team 1A no. 19 Northfield rolled to a big 70-22 win over Manchester. Kyle Reed’s TD early in the third quarter gave the Norsemen a 28-8 to lead, but Hayes Sturtsman’s QB sneak would later cut the lead to 36-14. John Shuler would add another TD for Northfield in the third quarter on the way to a big victory.

Tippecanoe Valley earned the first win the Steve Moriarty era with a 43-7 win at Whitko on Friday. Tanner Trippiedi hit Noah Miller for a TD to open the scoring in the first quarter, which was followed by a Trippiedi rushing TD to make it 14-0. Wes Melanson added a TD up the middle in the second quarter to build TVHS’s lead to 21-0 on the way to a 36 point win.

In NLC play Harrison Mevis booted two field goals but that was all the Warsaw offense would muster in a 24-6 loss to 4A no. 8 Northridge. Warsaw quarterback Tristan Larsh was 10-of-23 passing for 123 yards.

In another NLC contest Wawasee would be blanked 32-0 by 4A no. 4 NorthWood. Wawasee falls to 1-4 on the season and 0-3 in NLC action.