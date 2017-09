FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coming off a 68-23 win over St. Francis of Illinois in their home opener the USF Cougars hit the road this weekend to play at Saint Ambrose on Saturday.

Kick is set for 2 p.m. in Davenport, Iowa.

USF (2-0) is ranked no. 1 in the latest NAIA poll, as the Cougars are coming off the 2016 national title.

The Cougars have outscored their two opponents this season by a total of 123-30.