State denies waiver for Muncie schools amid bus troubles

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Students in the Muncie Community Schools will have to make up the two days of classes that were canceled last month because of widespread bus transportation troubles.

District Superintendent Steve Baule tells The Star Press that the Indiana Department of Education denied a request for a waiver to not make up those days. Baule says the denial was expected and that the district is considering when to schedule the make-up days.

The Muncie schools canceled two days of classes after many buses ran late and some children weren’t picked up Aug. 2 for the first day of school. Officials spent days adjusting bus schedules.

Education Department spokesman Adam Baker says waivers from the state’s 180-day school requirement have been reserved for catastrophic events such as a tornadoes or floods.

