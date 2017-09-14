Spirit of America Wall stops in Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) –A traveling 100 foot long wall depicting the lives of service men and woman is on display in Auburn.

It is called “the Spirit of America’s Story.”

Marine Corps veteran Ronald Smith and Patricia Sexton, whose husband died in Vietnam, started it as a non-profit group.

The mural is separated into 10 sections depicting scenes of America from 1775 to present day.

“We do this because the generations before us have given us a legacy of freedom one that we shouldn’t forget or take for granted,” Ronald Smith said. “We just love the idea of being able to take this in and talk about the history because we feel in these times of uncertainties and struggles, we need to keep America’s sense of patriotism alive and have respect for uniforms.”

The Wall is part of an event at the American Legion Post 97 in Auburn.

It will be on display until September 17 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.