Solar panel demand before Indiana deadline straps nonprofit

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A group that offers homeowners a discount for outfitting their homes with solar panels says it won’t be able to meet the demand for that discount before a new Indiana law limiting compensation for solar power takes effect.

The Bloomington-based Solar Indiana Renewable Energy Network says a vendor expects by year’s end to finish installing solar panels for only about 25 of some 260 south-central Indiana residents who are seeking its financial discount.

The Herald-Times reports program volunteer Woodie Bessler calls the situation “unfortunate and regrettable.”

The nonprofit blames the backlog on strong solar panel demand ahead of an impending state deadline.

Homeowners whose solar panels aren’t installed by Dec. 31 will see significantly less compensation from utilities for feeding excess power into the electrical grid under the new law.

