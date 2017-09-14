Snider, Homestead prepare for SAC showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The SAC’s Victory Bell could very well be on the line Saturday night in Indianapolis at 6A no. 3 Snider (4-0) battles 6A no. 10 Homestead (4-0) at 5 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The game one of four contests as part of the Lucas Oil Stadium Showcase:

Noon – Rensselaer Central vs. West Lafayette 2:30 P.M. – Carroll (Flora) vs. Eastern 5:00 P.M. – Fort Wayne Snider vs. Homestead 7:30 P.M. – Castle vs. Evansville Central

Both teams come in undefeated with Snider scoring 51.0 points a game and yielding just 8.3 while Homestead is putting up 45.3 points a night while giving up 12.8.

WANE-TV will be in Indianapolis for the game – check out Andy McDonnell’s coverage from the Circle City on Saturday night!