VAN BUREN, Ind. (WISH) — Northbound Interstate 69 is closed in northern Grant County after two semi tractor-trailers collided Thursday night, Indiana State Police said.

A trooper with the state police’s Peru District said at least one man was taken from the crash by medical helicopter.

Northbound motorists were encouraged to exit at State Road 18 or face a significant backup traffic. The crash is at the 271 mile marker.

No other information on the crash was immediately available.