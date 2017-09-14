Ohio student achievement rising to meet tougher standards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s education department says student achievement in the state improved in every subject area last year.

State superintendent Paolo DeMaria says district report cards released Thursday show more first-time test takers in 2017 than in 2016 scored proficient or higher in every subject area.

But DeMaria says families should judge their schools by more than report cards because they don’t measure teacher engagement, arts offerings and more.

The percentage of students testing proficient fell for only two tests; 5th grade math and high school history.

Public schools’ overall performance index rose nearly 2.5 points, and graduation rates improved.

The state says educators and students are continuing to adjust to new tests, higher achievement targets and more challenging expectations.

Districts won’t face consequences for poor report cards until 2018.

FIND | District Report Cards

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.