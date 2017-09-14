Notre Dame policy to require on-campus living for 3 years

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame plans to enact a policy next fall requiring all newly enrolled undergraduates to live on campus during their freshman, sophomore and junior years.



University officials tell the South Bend Tribune the goal is to strengthen the school’s residential nature.

The university has about 8,500 undergraduate students. University data show about 63 percent of seniors, 15 percent of juniors and 2 percent of sophomores currently live off campus.

Freshmen already are required to live on campus unless they live locally with a parent or guardian.

Some students say they like living off campus because of the independence and because it’s cheaper.

The university plans to build two additional residence halls to accommodate the increase in students living on campus.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.