Middle Waves set to get loud, funky

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Downtown Fort Wayne is about to get loud and funky this weekend.

The Middle Waves music festival returns to Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne Friday and Saturday, with nearly 30 bands including headliners MGMT set to play an array of sounds for thousands of fans. Stretching from both sides of Headwaters Park, bands will play on three stages, with The Village under the pavilion with food trucks, vendors, art and more.

The first performance will feature Fort Wayne’s own My Apollo on the Maumee Stage at 5:30 p.m. Friday and bands will play on all three stages until 11:15 p.m. that night. Then, on Saturday, the music kicks back up at 11:45 a.m. with Riverside, California’s City Mouse on the Maumee stage to set off a day of music that will stretch until psychedelic rockers MGMT take the St. Mary’s stage at 9:15 p.m.

With bands like Long Island, New York’s The Lemon Twigs, San Francisco’s Thao & The Get Down and Chicago’s Sidewalk Chalk on the bill, the festival is certainly all about the music. But Middle Waves features much more.

The Middle Waves Vibe Tribe has worked for weeks to cultivate weird and wonderful art installations that will be scattered throughout the festival grounds. In addition, the festival will feature attractions like balloon twisting, face painting, a petting zoo, the Boxlanders Playspace, Construction Junction, a craft station, Thai massages, a braid bar, a flower crown station, the Glitter Bar, Good Vibe Tribe’s Craft Night, a poster-making party, the Hammock Hangout and more.

Photos: Middle Waves prep View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The St. Marys Stage at the Middle Waves music festival rose Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, ahead of the weekend festival. Crews prepare the field at the St. Marys stage at the Middle Waves music festival on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. The Glitter Bar is one of the Middle Waves Vibe Tribe's creations for Year 2. The St. Marys stage will feature nine bands during the two-day Middle Waves music festival in downtown Fort Wayne.

Mini Waves, a kid-friendly festival within a festival located near the St. Joseph Stage, will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday speficially for the smaller rockers.

Every area of Middle Waves, including the Maumee and St. Joseph stages where most regional and local acts will perform, will be free and open to the public. To see bands on the St. Mary’s stage, festival-goers will need tickets, which range from $45-$160.

You can still get tickets at MiddleWaves.com, Wooden Nickel locations or Neat Neat Near Records.

