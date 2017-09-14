Management of Headwaters Park may shift to city

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Headwaters Park may soon be under new management.

For the last 18 years, the Headwaters Park Alliance has run the park, even though it’s been owned by the Fort Wayne Parks & Rec Department. Members of the Alliance originally thought they would help get the park going for the first three to five years and then step away, but they kept renewing their agreement to manage it.

Now, the Fort Wayne Parks Department is poised to take control, combining Headwaters with Promenade Park to allow for more events and activities.

“I doubt we’ll change a lot initially in the operation,” said Al Moll, Director of Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation. “As far as the public goes, there will still be festivals and the same people working there, but we’ll be able to combine the two entities.”

The current agreement expires December 31, 2018. That’s when Headwaters Park Alliance Executive Director Geoff Paddock proposed having the parks department take over.