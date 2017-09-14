Man sentenced for accepting semi load of cocaine

Related Coverage Man arrested in Fort Wayne for accepting cocaine delivery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Ohio man arrested for accepting a delivery of around 17 kilograms of cocaine was sentenced in federal court Thursday.

Uryan Frymire, 37, of Fremont, Ohio, was sentenced in United States District Court early Thursday to just more than 12 years for Possession with Intent to Distribute More Than 5 Kilograms of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Cocaine.

It was January when Frymire was charged. According to court documents, on January 17, Texas police pulled over a semi tractor-trailer and found 62 packages with roughly 70 kilograms of cocaine. The driver of the semi said he was destined for Fort Wayne and Chicago to deliver the cocaine, according to a press release.

The driver agreed to deliver around 17 kilograms of cocaine to Fort Wayne. On January 19, the driver made a controlled delivery to Frymire, who was then arrested by Homeland Security agents, the press release said.