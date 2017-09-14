Leo kicker VonGunten makes 65 Yard FG, continues rise as recruit

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Ben VonGunten could outkick some NFL kickers.

The Leo senior made a 65 yard field goal at practice on Tuesday. (It was on his first try too.) He continues to get noticed by college recruits as he now has offers from St. Francis, Valpo and Taylor University.

Growing up, VonGunten played soccer and football. He participated in both sports as a freshman but it was difficult. He had a choose just one sports – and Ben picked football. He committed to the game and getting better as he’s a constant in the Leo weight room.

He said he could kick a 50-yard field goal as a freshman but saw a huge jump in his ability during the offseason between his sophomore and junior season.

VonGunten’s leg – he kicks field goals as well as kicks off and punts – is a valuable asset for the Lions. Last season, he record 40 touchbacks and is known for pinning teams deep inside their own territory with a well place punt.